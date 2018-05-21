Hot Sauce
Victor Protasio
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
55 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 3/4 cup
Todd Richards

Chef Todd Richards’ Hot Sauce is the perfect compliment to his Mom’s Fried Catfish. With a balanced heat from Fresno and jalapeño peppers, and a mix of apple cider and red wine vinegars, Richards’ hot sauce brings flavor with heat. Excerpted from Soul by Todd Richards. Copyright © 2018 Oxmoor House. Reprinted with permission from Time Inc. Books, a division of Meredith Corporation. New York, NY. All rights reserved.

Ingredients

  • 2 teaspoons blended olive oil
  • 3 red Fresno chiles, stemmed and coarsely chopped
  • 1 jalapeño chile, stemmed and coarsely chopped
  • 1⁄2 small yellow onion, diced
  • 3 garlic cloves
  • 1⁄2 cup (4 ounces) apple cider vinegar
  • 1⁄4 cup (2 ounces) red wine vinegar
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat the oil in a stockpot over medium. Add the chiles, onion, and garlic; cook, stirring often, until tender, 6 to 8 minutes.

Step 2    

Add the vinegars and red pepper flakes. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until vegetables are tender, about 20 minutes.

Step 3    

Stir in the salt, and remove from the heat. Let stand 20 minutes.

Step 4    

Process the chile mixture in a blender or food processor until smooth, stopping to scrape down the sides. (Remove the center of the blender top to prevent the mixture from overflowing, and be wary of inhaling pepper vapors.)

