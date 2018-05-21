Chef Todd Richards’ Hot Sauce is the perfect compliment to his Mom’s Fried Catfish. With a balanced heat from Fresno and jalapeño peppers, and a mix of apple cider and red wine vinegars, Richards’ hot sauce brings flavor with heat. Excerpted from Soul by Todd Richards. Copyright © 2018 Oxmoor House. Reprinted with permission from Time Inc. Books, a division of Meredith Corporation. New York, NY. All rights reserved.