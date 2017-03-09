Tobacco Onions
These delicate and crisp onions from James Golding at The Pig Brockenhurst in England are lightly seasoned with paprika and celery salt. They’re an addictive side dish as well as beer snack.
- Servings: 4 to 6
Ingredients
- 3 large white onions (2 pounds), halved lengthwise and very thinly sliced crosswise
- 2 cups whole milk
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons smoked paprika
- 2 1/2 tablespoons celery salt
- 2 1/2 quarts canola or vegetable oil
- Kosher salt
How to make this recipe
In a large bowl, combine the onions with the milk and stir to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours.
In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the paprika and celery salt. Drain the onions very well in a colander, then set the colander over a large bowl. Sprinkle the flour mixture over the onions and toss with your hands to evenly coat. Shake well to remove any excess flour.
In a large saucepan, heat the oil to 350°. In about 5 batches, fry the onions over moderate heat until golden brown, about 2 minutes per batch. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the onions to paper towels to drain; season lightly with salt. Return the oil to 350° between batches. Serve hot.