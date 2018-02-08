Toasted Spice Butter
Eric Wolfinger
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves :
Justin Chapple
March 2018

Culinary Director Justin Chapple butter us up with brilliant flavor-packed compound butters, then freezes them for quick weeknight upgrades. Slideshow: More Compound Butter Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon coriander seeds
  • 1 tablespoon fennel seeds
  • 1 tablespoon caraway seeds
  • 1 teaspoon black peppercorns
  • 4 ounces softened unsalted butter
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Toast coriander seeds, fennel seeds and black peppercorns in a small skillet over medium, shaking pan, until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Let cool, and then grind spices.

Step 2    

Mash butter with salt and ground spices. Roll butter in parchment; freeze until firm.

Notes

Grate over hot rice, pumpernickel toast, or sliced duck breasts.

