Toasted Spice Butter

Culinary Director Justin Chapple butter us up with brilliant flavor-packed compound butters, then freezes them for quick weeknight upgrades. Slideshow: More Compound Butter Recipes
How to Make It
Toast coriander seeds, fennel seeds and black peppercorns in a small skillet over medium, shaking pan, until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Let cool, and then grind spices.
Mash butter with salt and ground spices. Roll butter in parchment; freeze until firm.
Notes
Grate over hot rice, pumpernickel toast, or sliced duck breasts.
Aggregate Rating value: 1
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Don C
Review Body: I would love to understand the alchemy, whereby one takes 4 brown/black spices and combines them with yellow butter to form an orange colored compound with green and red specks. Oddly, my version came out very brown.
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2018-02-17
Author Name: HBcook
Review Body: Interesting observation!!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2018-02-27