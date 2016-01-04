Toasted Quinoa Porridge With Black Trumpet Mushrooms

This porridge is creamy and rich with aged Gouda, trumpet mushrooms and Cognac and topped with an oozy poached egg. Keller toasts the quinoa before simmering it, giving the porridge a deeper flavor. Slideshow: More Recipes With Mushrooms Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook
In a small saucepan, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter. Add half of the shallots and the quinoa and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the quinoa is lightly browned and nutty-smelling, about 4 minutes. Add the chicken stock and milk and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over low heat until the quinoa is tender, about 15 minutes.
Add 5 tablespoons of the butter to the quinoa a few pieces at a time, stirring, until creamy. Add the Gouda and stir until melted and completely incorporated. Season the quinoa porridge with kosher salt and pepper and keep warm over very low heat.
In a medium skillet, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter. Add the remaining shallots and cook over moderate heat until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms, season with kosher salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat until the mushrooms are tender, about 8 minutes. Add the Cognac and cook until evaporated. Cover the skillet and remove from the heat.
Meanwhile, bring a large, deep skillet of water to a simmer over moderate heat. Add the vinegar. Crack the eggs one at a time into a small bowl, then carefully slide them into the simmering water. Poach the eggs over moderate heat until the whites are set but the yolks are still slightly runny, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, carefully lift the poached eggs out of the water and transfer to paper towels; blot dry.
Spoon the mushrooms into shallow bowls and top with the quinoa porridge. Top with the eggs and garnish with the chives. Sprinkle with Maldon salt and serve right away.
Fresh black trumpet mushrooms have a rich flavor and meaty texture. They are available at specialty markets and online at amazon.com.
