Toasted Quinoa Porridge With Black Trumpet Mushrooms

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small saucepan, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter. Add half of the shallots and the quinoa and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the quinoa is lightly browned and nutty-smelling, about 4 minutes. Add the chicken stock and milk and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over low heat until the quinoa is tender, about 15 minutes.

Step 2 Add 5 tablespoons of the butter to the quinoa a few pieces at a time, stirring, until creamy. Add the Gouda and stir until melted and completely incorporated. Season the quinoa porridge with kosher salt and pepper and keep warm over very low heat.

Step 3 In a medium skillet, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter. Add the remaining shallots and cook over moderate heat until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the mushrooms, season with kosher salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat until the mushrooms are tender, about 8 minutes. Add the Cognac and cook until evaporated. Cover the skillet and remove from the heat.

Step 4 Meanwhile, bring a large, deep skillet of water to a simmer over moderate heat. Add the vinegar. Crack the eggs one at a time into a small bowl, then carefully slide them into the simmering water. Poach the eggs over moderate heat until the whites are set but the yolks are still slightly runny, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, carefully lift the poached eggs out of the water and transfer to paper towels; blot dry.