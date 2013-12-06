Toasted Pumpkin Seeds

© Anna Williams
Why bother toasting pumpkin seeds when you can buy them pretoasted? Because they'll have an irresistibly nutty flavor that the store-bought version never does. More Savory Pumpkin Recipes
In a medium skillet, heat the oil over moderately high heat. When the oil is hot, add the pumpkin seeds and cook until puffed and browned, about 3 minutes; if they start popping, cover the skillet. Transfer the pumpkin seeds to paper towels to drain. Sprinkle with salt, let cool and serve.
