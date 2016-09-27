Toasted Pumpkin Seed and Árbol Vinaigrette
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 3/4 cups
Jessica Koslow
November 2016

Toasting the pumpkin seeds and the chiles gives this versatile sweet and savory dressing from Sqirl in Los Angeles a wonderful smoky and toasty flavor. Slideshow: More Pumpkin Seed Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons pumpkin seeds
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 cup canola oil
  • 10 chiles de árbol, stemmed 
  • 2 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons piloncillo (see Note)
  • Fine sea salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a cast-iron skillet. Add the pumpkin seeds and toast over moderate heat until golden, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl. Heat both oils in the skillet until barely shimmering. Add the chiles and cook until browned in spots. Transfer the oil and chiles to a bowl, add the garlic and let cool.

Step 2    

In a blender, puree the toasted pumpkin seeds with the chile oil, vinegar and piloncillo until very smooth. Season the vinaigrette with salt.

Notes

Piloncillo is a pure, unrefined cane sugar from Mexico that’s pressed into a cone shape and grated for use.

