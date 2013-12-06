Toasted Pistachio Oil

The oil is also wonderful sprinkled over broiled fish, shrimp or toasted bread. Terrific Green Salads
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350°. Toast the pistachios for about 4 minutes, or until fragrant. Let cool. Transfer to a food processor and finely grind.
Step 2
In a small saucepan, warm the olive oil over moderate heat. Add the oil to the nuts and process until blended. Pour into a jar, stir in the salt and let stand overnight at room temperature.
Make Ahead
The oil can be refrigerated for 2 weeks.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5