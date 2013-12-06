Toasted Pistachio Oil
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 1 3/4 CUPS
George Mahaffey
March 1996

The oil is also wonderful sprinkled over broiled fish, shrimp or toasted bread. Terrific Green Salads

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound salted pistachios, shelled
  • 1 1/2 cups olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Toast the pistachios for about 4 minutes, or until fragrant. Let cool. Transfer to a food processor and finely grind.

Step 2    

In a small saucepan, warm the olive oil over moderate heat. Add the oil to the nuts and process until blended. Pour into a jar, stir in the salt and let stand overnight at room temperature.

Make Ahead

The oil can be refrigerated for 2 weeks.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up