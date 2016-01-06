Toasted Lavash with Dukka and Spring Salad
© Chris Court
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Barbara Lynch

Middle Eastern cooks add the nut-seed mix dukka to olive oil as a dip for bread. Lynch cleverly sprinkles it onto thin sheets of lavash to fold around asparagus, goat cheese and herb salad like a wrap sandwich.  Slideshow: More Vegetarian Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

asparagus

  • 1 pound asparagus
  • 4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled lavash
  • 4 whole wheat lavash wraps or tortillas
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons dukka (see Note)

salad

  • 1 cup parsley leaves
  • 1/2 cup basil leaves
  • 1/2 cup cilantro leaves
  • 1/2 cup chopped chives
  • 1/4 cup tarragon leaves
  • 1/4 cup mint leaves
  • 1/4 cup chervil leaves
  • 1 bunch of arugula (about 2 ounces)
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    prepare the asparagus

Fill a bowl with ice water. In a medium skillet of lightly salted boiling water, cook  the asparagus until just tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer the asparagus to the ice bath to cool, then drain and pat dry; transfer to a platter. Arrange the goat cheese next to the asparagus. 

Step 2    make the lavash

Heat a large cast-iron skillet. Brush both sides of each lavash wrap with the olive oil and toast in the skillet over low heat until light golden, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Sprinkle with the dukka, transfer the wraps to a platter and keep warm.

Step 3    make the salad

In a large bowl, combine all of the herbs with the arugula, olive oil and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper and toss well. Transfer the salad to a bowl. Serve, allowing guests to arrange the asparagus,  goat cheese and salad on the lavash.

Notes

Dukka is available at Middle Eastern markets and igourmet.com.

Suggested Pairing

Brilliant, citrus-spiked Grüner Veltliner.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up