Toasted Lavash with Dukka and Spring Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 prepare the asparagus Fill a bowl with ice water. In a medium skillet of lightly salted boiling water, cook the asparagus until just tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer the asparagus to the ice bath to cool, then drain and pat dry; transfer to a platter. Arrange the goat cheese next to the asparagus.

Step 2 make the lavash Heat a large cast-iron skillet. Brush both sides of each lavash wrap with the olive oil and toast in the skillet over low heat until light golden, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Sprinkle with the dukka, transfer the wraps to a platter and keep warm.