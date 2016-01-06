Toasted Lavash with Dukka and Spring Salad

Middle Eastern cooks add the nut-seed mix dukka to olive oil as a dip for bread. Lynch cleverly sprinkles it onto thin sheets of lavash to fold around asparagus, goat cheese and herb salad like a wrap sandwich.
Fill a bowl with ice water. In a medium skillet of lightly salted boiling water, cook the asparagus until just tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer the asparagus to the ice bath to cool, then drain and pat dry; transfer to a platter. Arrange the goat cheese next to the asparagus.
Heat a large cast-iron skillet. Brush both sides of each lavash wrap with the olive oil and toast in the skillet over low heat until light golden, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Sprinkle with the dukka, transfer the wraps to a platter and keep warm.
In a large bowl, combine all of the herbs with the arugula, olive oil and lemon juice. Season with salt and pepper and toss well. Transfer the salad to a bowl. Serve, allowing guests to arrange the asparagus, goat cheese and salad on the lavash.
Dukka is available at Middle Eastern markets and igourmet.com.
