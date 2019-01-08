Toasted Hazelnut Butter
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 cup
Justin Chapple
February 2019

Just a touch of sugar and salt brings out the natural sweetness of deeply toasted hazelnuts. On toast, this savory-sweet nut butter is equally delicious showered with chocolate curls as it is topped with crunchy shaved celery root and apple.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups raw hazelnuts (about 10 ounces)
  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 350°F. Spread hazelnuts in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet, and toast in preheated oven until golden and blistered, 10 to 15 minutes, stirring halfway through toasting. Remove from oven, and immediately wrap toasted nuts in a dish towel. Let stand 1 minute. Rub hazelnuts in the towel to remove skins. Let cool slightly, about 10 minutes. Discard skins.

Step 2    

Combine hazelnuts, sugar, and salt in a high-speed blender. Pulse until nuts are finely chopped. Process on high speed until nut butter is smooth, 3 to 5 minutes, scraping down sides of blender carafe as needed.

Make Ahead

The hazelnut butter can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature up to 3 weeks.

