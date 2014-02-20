Toasted Coconut Shortbread

These soft shortbread cookies have lots of coconut flavor. Slideshow: Fantastic Cookies
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°.
Toast the coconut in a medium frying pan over medium heat for about 2 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent it from burning. Transfer to a bowl and place it in your fridge to cool it completely.
In a large bowl cream the butter, sugar and vanilla until very creamy. In 3 additions, beat in the cornstarch and flour.
Continue to beat the dough until it is like whipped cream in texture, about 2 minutes. Stir in 1/2 cup of the cooled coconut.
Drop by heaping tablespoons on an ungreased cookie sheet.
Bake for 15 minutes, or until the bottoms start to turn a light shade of brown but the tops and sides are still perfectly white. Remove from the oven and immediately sprinkle the tops with the remaining coconut.
Let the cookies cool on the cookie sheet for 10 minutes then transfer to a cooling rack.
Make Ahead
