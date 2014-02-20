Toasted Coconut Shortbread
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
Kristen Stevens
May 2014

These soft shortbread cookies have lots of coconut flavor. Slideshow: Fantastic Cookies

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons shredded coconut
  • 2 sticks (1 cup) salted butter, at room temperature
  • 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/4 cup cornstarch
  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°.

Step 2    

Toast the coconut in a medium frying pan over medium heat for about 2 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent it from burning. Transfer to a bowl and place it in your fridge to cool it completely.

Step 3    

In a large bowl cream the butter, sugar and vanilla until very creamy. In 3 additions, beat in the cornstarch and flour.
Continue to beat the dough until it is like whipped cream in texture, about 2 minutes. Stir in 1/2 cup of the cooled coconut.

Step 4    

Drop by heaping tablespoons on an ungreased cookie sheet.

Step 5    

Bake for 15 minutes, or until the bottoms start to turn a light shade of brown but the tops and sides are still perfectly white. Remove from the oven and immediately sprinkle the tops with the remaining coconut.

Step 6    

Let the cookies cool on the cookie sheet for 10 minutes then transfer to a cooling rack.

Make Ahead

Cookies can be made up to three days in advance and stored carefully (they are very delicate) in an airtight container. They can be frozen for up to one month.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up