Toasted Coconut Shortbread

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°.

Step 2 Toast the coconut in a medium frying pan over medium heat for about 2 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent it from burning. Transfer to a bowl and place it in your fridge to cool it completely.

Step 3 In a large bowl cream the butter, sugar and vanilla until very creamy. In 3 additions, beat in the cornstarch and flour.

Continue to beat the dough until it is like whipped cream in texture, about 2 minutes. Stir in 1/2 cup of the cooled coconut.

Step 4 Drop by heaping tablespoons on an ungreased cookie sheet.

Step 5 Bake for 15 minutes, or until the bottoms start to turn a light shade of brown but the tops and sides are still perfectly white. Remove from the oven and immediately sprinkle the tops with the remaining coconut.