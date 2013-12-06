Toasted Coconut Chocolate Ice Cream Pie
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 8
Judith Sutton
February 1996

 Beautiful Desserts

Ingredients

  • One 7-ounce bag shredded sweetened coconut
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 2 pints chocolate ice cream, slightly softened

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Toast the coconut on a baking sheet for 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until golden. Transfer the toasted coconut to a bowl and let cool slightly. Add the butter and stir until incorporated. Press the coconut evenly over the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie pan. Cover and freeze until firm, about 15 minutes.

Step 2    

Spoon the ice cream into the coconut shell, mounding it slightly in the center and spreading it out to the edges of the shell; be careful not to dislodge any of the coconut. Cover and freeze for at least 45 minutes, or until ready to serve.

Make Ahead

The pie can be frozen for 2 days.

