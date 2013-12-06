Toasted Chorizo Bread Crumbs
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 1/2 cups
Grace Parisi
April 2013

Sprinkle these bread crumbs over pasta with clams or an over-the-top mac and cheese. Slideshow: Delicious Mac and Cheese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces dry chorizo, sliced
  • 1 small garlic clove
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 cup panko (Japanese bread crumbs)
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a food processor, mince the chorizo with the garlic. In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the chorizo mixture to the skillet and cook over moderate heat until sizzling, 30 seconds. Stir in the panko and cook, stirring, until toasted, 2 to 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and transfer to a bowl.

