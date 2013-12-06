Toasted Chorizo Bread Crumbs

Sprinkle these bread crumbs over pasta with clams or an over-the-top mac and cheese. Slideshow: Delicious Mac and Cheese Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a food processor, mince the chorizo with the garlic. In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the chorizo mixture to the skillet and cook over moderate heat until sizzling, 30 seconds. Stir in the panko and cook, stirring, until toasted, 2 to 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and transfer to a bowl.
