Toasted Capellini with Clams and Dashi 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 450°. In a small saucepan, bring 3/4 cup of water to a boil. Stir in the dashi powder until dissolved.

Step 2 In a large pot, bring 2 1/2 cups of water to a boil. Add the clams, cover and cook over moderately high heat for 5 to 7 minutes; transfer to a baking sheet as they open, and discard any that don’t. Strain 3/4 cup of the clam cooking liquid into a large saucepan. Add the dashi, apple cider, fish sauce, white soy sauce and tobanjan to make a clam broth.

Step 3 In a medium skillet, melt the butter. Add the capellini and toast over moderately high heat, stirring, until golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Add half of the clam broth and layer the cabbage, garlic, ginger, leek and serrano chile on top; do not stir. Bake for about 15 minutes, until all of the broth is absorbed and the pasta is al dente.