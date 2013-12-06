To Hell with Spain

The lovely cherry flavors here are from Heering cherry liqueur and Cherry Bark Vanilla bitters from Bittercube, an artisanal bitters company founded by Ira Koplowitz and Nicholas Kosevich. Instead of rinsing the glass with absinthe and then pouring it out, you can mist it with an atomizer so you don't waste a single drop. Plus: How to Make Bitters
How to Make It
Step
Rinse a chilled coupe with the absinthe; pour out the excess. In a mixing glass, combine the Cynar, whiskey, Heering, lemon juice and bitters; fill with ice and stir well. Strain into the prepared coupe.
