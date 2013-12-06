To Hell with Spain
Ira Koplowitz and Nick Kosevich

The lovely cherry flavors here are from Heering cherry liqueur and Cherry Bark Vanilla bitters from Bittercube, an artisanal bitters company founded by Ira Koplowitz and Nicholas Kosevich. Instead of rinsing the glass with absinthe and then pouring it out, you can mist it with an atomizer so you don't waste a single drop. Plus: How to Make Bitters

Ingredients

  • 1/4 ounce absinthe
  • 1 1/2 ounces Cynar (bitter artichoke aperitif)
  • 3/4 ounce bonded rye whiskey, such as Rittenhouse Rye 100 proof
  • 1/4 ounce Heering cherry liqueur
  • 1/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • Dash of cherry-vanilla bitters
  • Ice

How to Make It

Step

Rinse a chilled coupe with the absinthe; pour out the excess. In a mixing glass, combine the Cynar, whiskey, Heering, lemon juice and bitters; fill with ice and stir well. Strain into the prepared coupe.

