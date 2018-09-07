Tkemali (Sour Plum Sauce)

A bright, zesty, sour sauce made from fresh plums, tkemali underpins many dishes in Georgia. The classic version is made from the small green unripe plums that are prevalent in Georgia. Other plums can be used, as long as they’re not overripe—their skins contain enough acidity to give the sauce its characteristic tang. Mint may not be as traditional in this sauce as cilantro and dill, but Tasting Georgia cookbook author Carla Capalbo includes it for added verve. This sauce will keep in the fridge for a few days. It’s not intended for long preservation, but it can also be frozen. It’s absolutely delicious with roast or grilled chicken and alongside mtsvadi, Georgian pork skewers.