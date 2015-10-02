Tjälknöl
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
Russ Crandall
May 2015

This unique and award-winning roast was first developed by Ragnhild Nilsson, the wife of a Swedish moose hunter. After accidently leaving a thawing frozen roast in the oven overnight, she salvaged it by submerging it in a brine and serving it cold. Slideshow: 10 New Ways to Roast

Ingredients

  • 3 to 4 pounds frozen lean boneless roast (eye of round roast, London broil, rump roast)
  • 3 cups water
  • 1/2 cup salt
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 3 bay leaves, slightly crushed
  • 5 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 whole juniper berries
  • 1 cup ice cubes

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 190°, then place the frozen roast on a wire rack on a baking sheet. Roast until the internal temperature reaches 140° to 155°, about 8 to 10 hours (start checking it with a thermometer at 7 hours). Remove from the oven and set aside to cool for a few minutes while preparing the brine.

Step 2    

In a pot, heat the water, salt and honey until the salt is dissolved. Remove from heat and add the remaining ingredients, stirring together until the ice is melted. If the brine is still above room temperature, add more ice and stir until melted.

Step 3    

Once the brine is at room temperature, pour it into a gallon-sized resealable bag, then place the roast in the brine. Arrange the bag in the fridge so that it stays upright and the meat is fully submerged in the brine; soak for 5 hours.

Step 4    

Remove the roast from the brine and pat dry. It can be sliced immediately, but for best results, put it back into the fridge in a dry, resealable bag for one more day for better flavor.

