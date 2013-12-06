Tilapia with Spicy Garlic Oyster Sauce

Thai chiles add great heat to a spicy garlic oyster sauce mixture, which pairs wonderfully with tilapia. Slideshow: Fast Fish Recipes
How to Make It
Rinse and pat dry the tilapia fillets. Season with salt and pepper.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt 1 tablespoon of butter and then add the tilapia fillets. Cook 1-2 minutes on each side or until golden and cooked through. Remove the fillets from the pan and set aside.
In the same pan over medium heat, add the remaining tablespoon of butter and then stir in the garlic. Cook for 1 minute or until soft. Stir in the oyster sauce, water, and chiles. Cook for 1 minute or until heated through. Remove from the heat.
Plate the fillets and then spoon the sauce over the fillets. Garnish with cilantro and serve warm.
