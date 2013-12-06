Tilapia with Spicy Garlic Oyster Sauce
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
June 2014

Thai chiles add great heat to a spicy garlic oyster sauce mixture, which pairs wonderfully with tilapia. Slideshow: Fast Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • Two 4-ounce tilapia fillets
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 tablespoons oyster sauce
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1-2 Thai chilies, sliced
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro

How to Make It

Step 1    

Rinse and pat dry the tilapia fillets. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt 1 tablespoon of butter and then add the tilapia fillets. Cook 1-2 minutes on each side or until golden and cooked through. Remove the fillets from the pan and set aside.

Step 3    

In the same pan over medium heat, add the remaining tablespoon of butter and then stir in the garlic. Cook for 1 minute or until soft. Stir in the oyster sauce, water, and chiles. Cook for 1 minute or until heated through. Remove from the heat.

Step 4    

Plate the fillets and then spoon the sauce over the fillets. Garnish with cilantro and serve warm.

