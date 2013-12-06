Tilapia with Spicy Garlic Oyster Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Rinse and pat dry the tilapia fillets. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt 1 tablespoon of butter and then add the tilapia fillets. Cook 1-2 minutes on each side or until golden and cooked through. Remove the fillets from the pan and set aside.

Step 3 In the same pan over medium heat, add the remaining tablespoon of butter and then stir in the garlic. Cook for 1 minute or until soft. Stir in the oyster sauce, water, and chiles. Cook for 1 minute or until heated through. Remove from the heat.