Tilapia with Roasted Potatoes and Brandied Garlic Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 400°. Line a baking pan with parchment paper. On the lined pan, toss together the potatoes and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper, and then spread into an even layer.

Step 2 Roast for 20 minutes, turn the potatoes, and continue roasting for 15-20 minutes, or until the potatoes are golden and crisped.

Step 3 After the potatoes are halfway cooked, begin the tilapia and sauce. Rinse and pat dry the tilapia fillets. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 5 In the same pan over medium heat, add the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter and then stir in the garlic. Cook for 1 minute or until soft.

Step 6 Stir in the brandy and red onion, and cook for 1 minute. Remove from heat, stir in the parsley and season with salt.