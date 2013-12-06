Tilapia with Roasted Potatoes and Brandied Garlic Sauce

Searing tilapia in a mixture of butter, brandy and garlic provides an incredibly flavorful, tender fillet, which goes great with roasted potatoes. Plus: More Fish Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 400°. Line a baking pan with parchment paper. On the lined pan, toss together the potatoes and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper, and then spread into an even layer.
Roast for 20 minutes, turn the potatoes, and continue roasting for 15-20 minutes, or until the potatoes are golden and crisped.
After the potatoes are halfway cooked, begin the tilapia and sauce. Rinse and pat dry the tilapia fillets. Season with salt and pepper.
After the potatoes are halfway cooked, begin the tilapia and sauce. Rinse and pat dry the tilapia fillets. Season with salt and pepper.
In the same pan over medium heat, add the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter and then stir in the garlic. Cook for 1 minute or until soft.
Stir in the brandy and red onion, and cook for 1 minute. Remove from heat, stir in the parsley and season with salt.
Plate the tilapia and potatoes together and then spoon the sauce over both. Serve warm.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 1
Review Count: 5500
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5