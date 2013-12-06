Tilapia with Roasted Potatoes and Brandied Garlic Sauce
© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 2
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
August 2014

Searing tilapia in a mixture of butter, brandy and garlic provides an incredibly flavorful, tender fillet, which goes great with roasted potatoes. Plus: More Fish Recipes

Ingredients

Roasted Potatoes

  • 1 pound baby potatoes, scrubbed and halved
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

Tilapia and Sauce

  • Two 4-ounce tilapia fillets
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 4 tablespoons butter, divided
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon brandy
  • 1/4 cup diced red onion
  • 2 tablespoon chopped Italian parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Line a baking pan with parchment paper. On the lined pan, toss together the potatoes and olive oil. Season with salt and pepper, and then spread into an even layer.

Step 2    

Roast for 20 minutes, turn the potatoes, and continue roasting for 15-20 minutes, or until the potatoes are golden and crisped.

Step 3    

After the potatoes are halfway cooked, begin the tilapia and sauce. Rinse and pat dry the tilapia fillets. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 4    

After the potatoes are halfway cooked, begin the tilapia and sauce. Rinse and pat dry the tilapia fillets. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 5    

In the same pan over medium heat, add the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter and then stir in the garlic. Cook for 1 minute or until soft.

Step 6    

Stir in the brandy and red onion, and cook for 1 minute. Remove from heat, stir in the parsley and season with salt.

Step 7    

Plate the tilapia and potatoes together and then spoon the sauce over both. Serve warm.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up