Tilapia Tacos

These classic fish tacos are loaded with a tangy cabbage slaw and chunks of tender tilapia, making them incredibly fast both to make and eat. Slideshow: Fantastic Fish Tacos
How to Make It
Rinse and pat dry the tilapia fillets. Season with salt and pepper.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt the butter and then add the tilapia fillets. Cook 1-2 minutes on each side or until golden and cooked through. Remove the pan from the heat and set aside.
In a bowl, toss together the cabbage, cilantro, mint, and lime juice. Set aside.
Char or warm the tortillas, wrapping the finished tortilla in paper towels or a clean kitchen towel to keep warm.
Break up the tilapia fillets into large chunks, and place in the center of the tortillas along with the cabbage mixture. Serve with lime wedges and optional salsa accompanying the tacos.
