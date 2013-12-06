Tilapia Tacos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 4 to 6 tacos
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
June 2014

These classic fish tacos are loaded with a tangy cabbage slaw and chunks of tender tilapia, making them incredibly fast both to make and eat. Slideshow: Fantastic Fish Tacos

Ingredients

  • Two 4-ounce tilapia fillets
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • 2 cups shredded cabbage
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
  • 1/4 cup chopped mint
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 4 to 6 tortillas
  • Lime wedges, to garnish
  • Salsa (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Rinse and pat dry the tilapia fillets. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt the butter and then add the tilapia fillets. Cook 1-2 minutes on each side or until golden and cooked through. Remove the pan from the heat and set aside.

Step 3    

In a bowl, toss together the cabbage, cilantro, mint, and lime juice. Set aside.

Step 4    

Char or warm the tortillas, wrapping the finished tortilla in paper towels or a clean kitchen towel to keep warm.

Step 5    

Break up the tilapia fillets into large chunks, and place in the center of the tortillas along with the cabbage mixture. Serve with lime wedges and optional salsa accompanying the tacos.

