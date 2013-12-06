Tilapia Tacos

How to Make It

Step 1 Rinse and pat dry the tilapia fillets. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Melt the butter and then add the tilapia fillets. Cook 1-2 minutes on each side or until golden and cooked through. Remove the pan from the heat and set aside.

Step 3 In a bowl, toss together the cabbage, cilantro, mint, and lime juice. Set aside.

Step 4 Char or warm the tortillas, wrapping the finished tortilla in paper towels or a clean kitchen towel to keep warm.