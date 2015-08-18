Tilapia Po’Boy Sandwich with Chipotle Aioli

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, mix the mayonnaise, pureed chipotles, honey, liquid smoke and 1/8 teaspoon of the sea salt.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of sea salt and the freshly ground pepper.

Step 3 Rinse the tilapia fillets under cold running water and shake gently to remove excess water. Dip each fillet in the seasoned flour, and making sure all sides are well coated.

Step 4 In a medium frying pan, heat the vegetable oil over medium high heat. Add the tilapia and cook about 3 minutes per side, until it is brown and cooked through.