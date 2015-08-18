Tilapia Po’Boy Sandwich with Chipotle Aioli
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kristen Stevens
April 2014

A fast and easy-prep chipotle mayo gives this crispy fish sandwich a flavor boost.  Slideshow: More Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 teaspoons pureed chipotles, in adobo sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon honey
  • 4 drops liquid smoke
  • 3/8 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/3 cup flour
  • Vegetable oil, for frying
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • Four 5-ounce tilapia fillets
  • 4 buns, Portuguese or Italian-style
  • Arugula, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, mix the mayonnaise, pureed chipotles, honey, liquid smoke and 1/8 teaspoon of the sea salt.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of sea salt and the freshly ground pepper.

Step 3    

Rinse the tilapia fillets under cold running water and shake gently to remove excess water. Dip each fillet in the seasoned flour, and making sure all sides are well coated.

Step 4    

In a medium frying pan, heat the vegetable oil over medium high heat. Add the tilapia and cook about 3 minutes per side, until it is brown and cooked through.

Step 5    

Spread each bun with the chipotle aioli, add a handful of arugula and top with a tilapia fillet.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up