Tilapia in Parchment with Tomatoes, Rosemary and Garlic

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 400º. Fold each square of parchment in half and cut with scissors into a heart shape. Unfold and top one half of the heart shape with a piece of tilapia, sprig of rosemary, sliced garlic and tomatoes. Drizzle each with one tablespoon of the olive oil, squeeze with a lemon quarter and season with salt and pepper. Fold the parchment over and beginning at the pointed end of heart-shape, fold and crimp edges around to tightly seal. Repeat with all four packets and place on two baking sheets.