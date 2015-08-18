Tilapia Fish and Chips with Crunchy Coleslaw
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Kristen Stevens
June 2014

Tender, flaky tilapia works great with this light and crispy batter. Crunchy, tangy coleslaw adds flavor and texture to a healthy variation on a classic recipe. Slideshow: More Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 medium potatoes, scrubbed well
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
  • 3/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 2 cups shredded green cabbage
  • 1 medium carrot, grated
  • 2 tablespoons diced red onion 
  • 1/2 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 2/3 cup club soda 
  • 2 to 3 cups cooking oil, for frying
  • Two 5-ounce tilapia fillets (chopped into chunks)
How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut the potatoes into 1/2 inch strips, arrange them on the baking sheet and drizzle them with the vegetable oil and 1/4 teaspoon of the sea salt. Bake in the oven for 20 to 25 minutes, turning half way, until they are cooked through and starting to get crispy.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine the cabbage, carrot and red onion. Toss with the extra-virgin olive oil and apple cider vinegar.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of sea salt, the freshly ground pepper and the club soda.

Step 4    

In a medium pot, heat 3 inches of cooking oil over medium high heat. When the temperature reaches 300° lower the heat to medium and let the oil heat to 350°.

Step 5    

Dip the tilapia in the batter to coat it well. Carefully drop it into the 350°oil, the fillet pieces 2-3 at a time, and cook, stirring occasionally, for 4 to 5 minutes, or until the batter is light brown and crispy, and the fish is cooked through. Using a slotted spoon, move the tilapia to a paper towel–lined plate to drain. Serve with the potatoes and coleslaw on the side.

