Tilapia Fish and Chips with Crunchy Coleslaw

Tender, flaky tilapia works great with this light and crispy batter. Crunchy, tangy coleslaw adds flavor and texture to a healthy variation on a classic recipe. Slideshow: More Fish Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut the potatoes into 1/2 inch strips, arrange them on the baking sheet and drizzle them with the vegetable oil and 1/4 teaspoon of the sea salt. Bake in the oven for 20 to 25 minutes, turning half way, until they are cooked through and starting to get crispy.
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine the cabbage, carrot and red onion. Toss with the extra-virgin olive oil and apple cider vinegar.
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of sea salt, the freshly ground pepper and the club soda.
In a medium pot, heat 3 inches of cooking oil over medium high heat. When the temperature reaches 300° lower the heat to medium and let the oil heat to 350°.
Dip the tilapia in the batter to coat it well. Carefully drop it into the 350°oil, the fillet pieces 2-3 at a time, and cook, stirring occasionally, for 4 to 5 minutes, or until the batter is light brown and crispy, and the fish is cooked through. Using a slotted spoon, move the tilapia to a paper towel–lined plate to drain. Serve with the potatoes and coleslaw on the side.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5