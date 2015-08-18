Tilapia Fish and Chips with Crunchy Coleslaw

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut the potatoes into 1/2 inch strips, arrange them on the baking sheet and drizzle them with the vegetable oil and 1/4 teaspoon of the sea salt. Bake in the oven for 20 to 25 minutes, turning half way, until they are cooked through and starting to get crispy.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, combine the cabbage, carrot and red onion. Toss with the extra-virgin olive oil and apple cider vinegar.

Step 3 In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of sea salt, the freshly ground pepper and the club soda.

Step 4 In a medium pot, heat 3 inches of cooking oil over medium high heat. When the temperature reaches 300° lower the heat to medium and let the oil heat to 350°.