Tide Is High
Jane Danger

New York City tiki specialist Jane Danger mixes up this tequila-and-mezcal piña colada variation. Instead of coconut cream, she swaps in homemade cashew cream for a toasty, savory flavor. Alternatively, use store-bought cashew milk, preferably pressed from a juice bar. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounce unsweetened cashew milk
  • 3/4 ounce mezcal
  • 3/4 ounce reposado tequila
  • 3/4 ounce fresh pineapple juice
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon sweetened condensed milk
  • Crushed ice
  • 3 cashews and 1 orchid (optional), for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine all of the ingredients except the ice and garnishes. Shake vigorously and pour into a chilled, crushed ice-filled pilsner glass. Garnish with the cashews and orchid.

