Tide Is High

New York City tiki specialist Jane Danger mixes up this tequila-and-mezcal piña colada variation. Instead of coconut cream, she swaps in homemade cashew cream for a toasty, savory flavor. Alternatively, use store-bought cashew milk, preferably pressed from a juice bar. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, combine all of the ingredients except the ice and garnishes. Shake vigorously and pour into a chilled, crushed ice-filled pilsner glass. Garnish with the cashews and orchid.
