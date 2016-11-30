Tia Mia
Ivy Mix

Ivy Mix, co-owner of Leyenda in Brooklyn, riffs on a mai tai with smoky mezcal. The name of the drink (an anagram of "mai tai") pays homage to a friend to whom she used to serve drinks in Guatemala. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce mezcal
  • 1 ounce amber rum
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 ounce curaçao, preferably Pierre Ferrand Dry
  • 1/2 ounce orgeat (almond syrup)
  • Ice cubes, plus crushed ice for serving
  • 1 mint sprig, 1 lime wheel and 1 orchid (optional), for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the mezcal, rum, lime juice, curaçao and orgeat; fill with ice cubes and shake well. Strain into a chilled, crushed ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with the mint sprig, lime wheel and orchid.

