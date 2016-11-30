© David Malosh
Ivy Mix, co-owner of Leyenda in Brooklyn, riffs on a mai tai with smoky mezcal. The name of the drink (an anagram of "mai tai") pays homage to a friend to whom she used to serve drinks in Guatemala. Slideshow: More Easy Cocktail Recipes This recipe originally appeared in the Food & Wine 2016 Cocktails book.
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, combine the mezcal, rum, lime juice, curaçao and orgeat; fill with ice cubes and shake well. Strain into a chilled, crushed ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with the mint sprig, lime wheel and orchid.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5