Ti Punch
© Tina Rupp
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 drink
Food & Wine
May 2007

Clark Street Ale House • Chicago Punch, which is likely derived from the Hindi word for "five," is traditionally made with five ingredients: liquor, sugar, citrus juice, tea or spice and water. The Ti in this traditional French-Caribbean cocktail is short for "petite," perhaps because the drink has only four ingredients, or maybe because it packs a small punch. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 1 lime disk, cut from the side of a lime to include flesh, pith and skin (about 1/4 inch thick)
  • 1 teaspoon cane syrup, such as Depaz
  • 1 cup crushed ice
  • 2 ounces white rhum agricole (aromatic West Indian rum)

How to Make It

Step

Working over a rocks glass, squeeze the lime in both directions to squeeze the oil and juice into the glass. Add the lime to the glass along with the cane syrup and half of the crushed ice. Set a long swizzle stick or bar spoon in the glass and rub it between your hands to mix the drink. Add the rhum agricole and the remaining crushed ice and mix again.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up