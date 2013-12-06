Clark Street Ale House • Chicago Punch, which is likely derived from the Hindi word for "five," is traditionally made with five ingredients: liquor, sugar, citrus juice, tea or spice and water. The Ti in this traditional French-Caribbean cocktail is short for "petite," perhaps because the drink has only four ingredients, or maybe because it packs a small punch. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Working over a rocks glass, squeeze the lime in both directions to squeeze the oil and juice into the glass. Add the lime to the glass along with the cane syrup and half of the crushed ice. Set a long swizzle stick or bar spoon in the glass and rub it between your hands to mix the drink. Add the rhum agricole and the remaining crushed ice and mix again.
