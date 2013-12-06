Thyme-Toasted Almonds
Patricia Wells
June 1998

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons fresh thyme, leaves only
  • 2 teaspoons coarse sea salt
  • 4 ounces whole, unblanched almonds

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 400°. 2. In a large, shallow bowl, combine oil, thyme and salt. Set aside. 

Step 2    

Place the almonds in a single layer on a baking sheet. Place the baking sheet in the center of the oven and toast until the nuts are lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Remove the baking sheet from the oven. Immediately add the hot nuts to the oil/salt/ thyme mixture. Taste for seasoning. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Make Ahead

The almonds can be stored, well sealed, for up to 2 weeks.

