Thyme-Toasted Almonds

How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat oven to 400°. 2. In a large, shallow bowl, combine oil, thyme and salt. Set aside.
Step 2
Place the almonds in a single layer on a baking sheet. Place the baking sheet in the center of the oven and toast until the nuts are lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Remove the baking sheet from the oven. Immediately add the hot nuts to the oil/salt/ thyme mixture. Taste for seasoning. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Make Ahead
The almonds can be stored, well sealed, for up to 2 weeks.
