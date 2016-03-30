Thyme-Roast Lamb with Caramelized Vegetables
© John Kernick
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
3 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
Victoria Elíasdóttir
May 2016

In Iceland, arctic thyme is a popular herb for cooking; it’s got a fragrant, lavender-like flavor. Regular thyme works just as well in the honey paste that coats the lamb as it roasts. Slideshow: More Lamb Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 garlic cloves
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped thyme, plus 5 thyme sprigs
  • 1/2 tablespoon dried lavender or herbes de Provence
  • 8 juniper berries
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1/2 cup canola oil
  • Five 3-inch strips of lemon zest
  • 3 bay leaves
  • One 5-pound bone-in leg of lamb, excess fat trimmed
  • 2 medium yellow onions, cut into wedges
  • 2 medium parsnips, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 3 medium carrots, peeled and cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • Sea salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a blender, puree the garlic, chopped thyme, lavender, juniper berries, honey and oil to a smooth paste. Stir in the lemon zest and bay leaves. On a rimmed baking sheet, rub the marinade all over the lamb. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 6 hours or overnight. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 325°. In a roasting pan, toss the onions, parsnips, carrots and thyme sprigs with the butter. Season with salt. Set the lamb on the vegetables and roast for about 1 hour and 45 minutes, basting occasionally, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the leg registers 140° for medium-rare.

Step 3    

Increase the oven temperature to 450° and roast for 10 minutes longer, until the lamb is deep golden brown. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 20 minutes. Carve the lamb and transfer to a serving platter. Sprinkle with sea salt and serve with the vegetables.

Suggested Pairing

Medium-bodied, spice-driven red.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up