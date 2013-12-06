Thyme-Frico Crumble

Frico is a cheese crisp sometimes made with Parmigiano cheese. Here, the crisp gets crumbled for added crunch in pasta dishes. Slideshow: Fantastic Fresh Pastas
Preheat the oven to 375°. In a 10-inch, ovenproof, nonstick skillet, combine the Parmigiano with the thyme and the pepper, toss well and spread in an even layer. Bake the cheese for about 8 minutes, until golden and nutty. Slide the frico onto a plate and let cool. Coarsely crumble.
