Thyme Croutons
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : makes 5 cups
David Ansel
November 2005

Ingredients

  • 1/2 medium baguette, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons finely chopped thyme leaves

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 375°. On a large baking sheet, toss the bread cubes with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake the bread cubes for 6 minutes, then toss with the thyme leaves. Bake for about 6 minutes longer, until the croutons are golden and crisp.

Make Ahead

The croutons can be stored in an airtight container for up to 1 week. Recrisp in a warm oven before serving.

Serve With

Creamy Mushroom Soup with Thyme Croutons.

