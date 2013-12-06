Thyme Croutons

How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. On a large baking sheet, toss the bread cubes with the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake the bread cubes for 6 minutes, then toss with the thyme leaves. Bake for about 6 minutes longer, until the croutons are golden and crisp.
The croutons can be stored in an airtight container for up to 1 week. Recrisp in a warm oven before serving.
