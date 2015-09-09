Thyme-Basted Pork Tenderloin with Oyster Mushrooms
Dai Shinozuka
October 2015

This easy Parisian dish combines juicy pan-roasted pork tenderloin, meaty mushrooms and an enticing, crunchy topping of walnuts, shallot and chives. Slideshow: More French Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon grapeseed oil
  • One 1 1/4-pound pork tenderloin
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 pounds oyster mushrooms, trimmed and torn into 1-inch pieces
  • 4 garlic cloves, 2 minced and 2 crushed
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley
  • 2 large thyme sprigs
  • Toasted walnuts, for garnish
  • Chopped shallot, for garnish
  • Chives, for garnish
  • Flaky sea salt, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a 12-inch ovenproof skillet, heat the grapeseed oil until shimmering. Season the pork with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat until browned all over, about 5 minutes. Transfer to the oven and roast the pork until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 135°, 18 to 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a very large skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in the olive oil. Add the mushrooms, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat, turning occasionally, until golden, about 15 minutes. Add the minced garlic and the parsley and cook, stirring, until the garlic is fragrant, about 30 seconds. Remove from the heat.

Step 3    

Set the pork over moderate heat. Add the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter, the crushed garlic and the thyme to the skillet and cook until the butter is foamy. Baste the meat with the butter just until the butter browns, 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 4    

Transfer the pork to a cutting board and cut into thick slices. Spoon the mushrooms onto a platter, top with the pork and drizzle with the brown butter. Garnish with walnuts, shallot, chives and flaky salt and serve.

Suggested Pairing

An herb-scented, medium-bodied Cabernet Franc.

