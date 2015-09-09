Three-Queso Dip
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 6 cups
Courtney McBroom
October 2015

Chef Courtney McBroom uses American cheese, Manchego and sharp cheddar to create the ultimate Tex-Mex dip. Slideshow: More Party Dip Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup heavy cream 
  • 1/2 cup skim milk
  • 1 3/4 pounds white American cheese, sliced 1/3 inch thick and diced
  • 1 cup coarsely shredded Manchego cheese (3 1/2 ounces)
  • 1 cup coarsely shredded sharp white cheddar cheese (3 1/2 ounces)
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 3/4 cups buttermilk
  • Tortilla chips
  • Chopped cilantro
  • Fresh salsa, for serving 

How to Make It

Step

In a small saucepan, combine the heavy cream and milk and bring just to a simmer. Transfer to a large heatproof bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water. Add the three cheeses and heat, whisking occasionally, until completely melted, 7 to 10 minutes. Add the garlic powder and gradually whisk in the buttermilk; heat until thoroughly incorporated and the queso is very smooth, about 5 minutes. Keep warm over very low  heat and serve with tortilla chips, cilantro and fresh salsa.  

