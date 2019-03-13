Three-Pepper Cacio e Pepe 

Heat oil, pink peppercorns, Tellicherry pepper, and Szechuan pepper in a large skillet over medium. Cook, stirring occasionally, until peppercorns begin to sizzle and darken, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Prepare pasta in a pot according to package directions for al dente. Using tongs or a spider, transfer pasta to a colander to drain, reserving cooking liquid in pot. Let pasta stand 2 minutes.

Step 3

Working off of heat, add cheeses and 1/4 cup reserved cooking liquid to peppercorn mixture in skillet, whisking until water is absorbed and mixture resembles consistency of a chunky paste. Add an additional 1/4 cup cooking liquid, whisking until mixture is thick and mostly smooth. Add drained pasta to mixture; working quickly, vigorously stir until cheese mixture coats pasta, about 30 seconds. Gradually stir in 1/2 cup cooking liquid, 1/4 cup at a time, until a creamy sauce forms and coats the pasta, 20 to 40 seconds for each addition. Divide pasta mixture among 4 bowls; garnish with additional pecorino Romano. Serve immediately.