Three-Citrus Custard with Fresh Figs

Step 1

In a double boiler or a large heatproof bowl set over a saucepan with 1 inch of simmering water, whisk the lemon, grapefruit and orange juices with the eggs and sugar until combined. Cook, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until smooth and thick, 10 to 12 minutes; do not let the custard boil. Remove from the heat and stir in the butter.