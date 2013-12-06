Three-Citrus Custard with Fresh Figs
Yield
Serves : 8
Rori Spinelli
November 1997

A citrus trio makes a custard that's simultaneously sweet and tart.    Beautiful Desserts  

Ingredients

  • 1 cup fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup fresh grapefruit juice
  • 1/2 cup fresh orange juice
  • 6 large eggs
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 stick (4 ounces) unsalted butter, cut into small bits
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated grapefruit zest
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated orange zest
  • 8 ripe fresh figs, preferably green and purple, cut into thick wedges
  • Butter cookies, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a double boiler or a large heatproof bowl set over a saucepan with 1 inch of simmering water, whisk the lemon, grapefruit and orange juices with the eggs and sugar until combined. Cook, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon, until smooth and thick, 10 to 12 minutes; do not let the custard boil. Remove from the heat and stir in the butter.

Step 2    

Strain the custard into a bowl and stir in the grated citrus zests. Stir fro 1 minute to cool slightly, then cover with wax paper or plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.

Step 3    

Spoon the citrus custard into shallow bowls or stemmed glasses and garnish with the fig wedges. Serve the custard with butter cookies.

Make Ahead

The custard can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

