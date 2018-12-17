Three-Cheese Cauliflower Gratin

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 425°F. Bring 3 quarts water to a boil in a large pot over high. Season with 1/3 cup salt. Add cauliflower, and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer cauliflower to a large bowl filled with ice water. Let stand 5 minutes. Drain cauliflower, and arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet lined with paper towels; set aside.

Step 2 Melt 2/3 cup butter in a large saucepan over medium. Gradually whisk in flour. Cook, whisking constantly, until mixture is smooth, about 1 minute. Gradually whisk in warm milk. Cook, whisking constantly, until mixture is thick and bubbly, about 2 minutes. Gradually whisk in cheddar, Ogleshield, Stilton, white pepper, nutmeg, and remaining 2 teaspoons salt until smooth.