The Thistle in the Peck

This sweet-tart mocktail is based on Jacyara de Oliveira’s vodka cocktail The Thistle in the Kiss. Both versions use a delightfully herbal fennel syrup.
Slideshow: More Nonalcoholic Drink Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
In a cocktail shaker, muddle the 3 basil leaves with the Fennel Syrup. Add the lime juice, then fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Fine-strain into a chilled rocks glass over the large ice cube and garnish with the basil sprig.
Notes
Fennel Syrup: In a saucepan, boil 4 ounces of water. Remove from the heat, add 1/2 cup cubed fennel (1/2-inch pieces cut from 1/2 small bulb) and let steep for 6 minutes. Remove and discard the fennel. Add 1/2 cup sugar to the saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring until dissolved. Remove from the heat, let cool and transfer the syrup to a jar. Refrigerate for up to 2 weeks. Makes about 6 ounces.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5