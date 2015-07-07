The Thistle in the Peck
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Jacyara de Oliveira

This sweet-tart mocktail is based on Jacyara de Oliveira’s vodka cocktail The Thistle in the Kiss. Both versions use a delightfully herbal fennel syrup. Slideshow: More Nonalcoholic Drink Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 3 basil leaves, plus 1 basil sprig for garnish
  • 1 1/2 ounces Fennel Syrup (see Note)
  • 1 3/4 ounces fresh lime juice
  • Ice, plus 1 large cube for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the 3 basil leaves with the Fennel Syrup. Add the lime juice, then fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Fine-strain into a chilled rocks glass over the large ice cube and garnish with the basil sprig.

Notes

Fennel Syrup: In a saucepan, boil 4 ounces of water. Remove from the heat, add 1/2 cup cubed fennel (1/2-inch pieces cut from 1/2 small bulb) and let steep for 6 minutes. Remove and discard the fennel. Add 1/2 cup sugar to the saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring until dissolved. Remove from the heat, let cool and transfer the syrup to a jar. Refrigerate for up to 2 weeks. Makes about 6 ounces.

