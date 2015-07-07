The Thistle in the Kiss
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Jacyara de Oliveira

During a bartending gig at a restaurant, Chicago mixologist Jacyara de Oliveira took fennel scraps from the kitchen to infuse a simple  syrup. Now, she uses fennel syrup to add a mild anise flavor to drinks. The syrup would also be fantastic in lemonade and hot and iced teas. Slideshow: Vodka Cocktail Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces vodka
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 3/4 ounce Fennel Syrup (see Notes)
  • 1/2 ounce Suze (French gentian aperitif)
  • Ice
  • 1 or 2 basil leaves, smacked, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the vodka, lime juice, Fennel Syrup and Suze. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled, ice-filled rocks glass and garnish with the smacked basil.

Notes

Fennel Syrup: In a saucepan, boil 4 ounces of water. Remove from the heat, add 1/2 cup cubed fennel (1/2-inch pieces cut from 1/2 small bulb) and let steep for 6 minutes. Remove and discard the fennel. Add 1/2 cup sugar to the saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring until dissolved. Remove from the heat, let cool and transfer the syrup to a jar. Refrigerate for up to 2 weeks. Makes about 6 ounces.

 

