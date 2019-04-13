Thin Spaghetti with Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta, and Mint 
Greg DuPree
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
May 2019

For a weeknight when speed is key, whip up this one-pot pasta. It’s inspired by Greek ingredients like whole cherry tomatoes, briny olives, salty feta cheese, and fresh mint and oregano, and makes a satisfying meal for a summer evening with very little effort. Cooking the dry pasta in the dead-simple sauce delivers a one-pot dinner with tender noodles infused with tomato flavor—and with no chopping or slicing required, it’s perfect for tossing together at a vacation rental where sharp knives are nowhere to be found. Drained jarred kalamata olives will work, but we love raiding the olive bar at Whole Foods or Fresh Market for the best selection.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 pounds multicolored cherry or grape tomatoes
  • 12 ounce uncooked thin spaghetti (spaghettini)
  • 2 1/2 cups chicken or vegetable stock
  • 2 cups water, plus more
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided 
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 3/4 cup pitted kalamata olives, gently smashed
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 4 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (about  1 cup)
  • 1/4 cup packed fresh mint leaves
  • 1/4 cup loosely packed fresh  oregano leaves
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Stir together tomatoes, pasta, stock, 2 cups water, 1 teaspoon salt, and crushed red pepper in a large saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high. Cook, stirring occasionally, until pasta is slightly softened, about 5 minutes.

Step 2    

Crush tomatoes in saucepan using the back of a spoon. Cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until pasta is al dente and liquid thickens and reduces slightly, about 6 minutes. (If needed, add additional water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until sauce reaches desired consistency.)

Step 3    

Stir in olives, black pepper, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Divide pasta mixture evenly among 4 bowls. Sprinkle with feta, mint, and oregano; drizzle with oil.

Suggested Pairing

Lemony, light-bodied Greek white.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up