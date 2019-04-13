Thin Spaghetti with Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Feta, and Mint 

For a weeknight when speed is key, whip up this one-pot pasta. It’s inspired by Greek ingredients like whole cherry tomatoes, briny olives, salty feta cheese, and fresh mint and oregano, and makes a satisfying meal for a summer evening with very little effort. Cooking the dry pasta in the dead-simple sauce delivers a one-pot dinner with tender noodles infused with tomato flavor—and with no chopping or slicing required, it’s perfect for tossing together at a vacation rental where sharp knives are nowhere to be found. Drained jarred kalamata olives will work, but we love raiding the olive bar at Whole Foods or Fresh Market for the best selection.