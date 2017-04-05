Thin Spaghetti with Crab  and Asparagus 
© Con Poulos
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman
May 2017

At Josephine Estelle in New Orleans, chefs Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman serve this sublime, buttery crab pasta with homemade tajarin, a ribbon-type noodle. Thin spaghetti works nicely, too. Slideshow: More Spaghetti Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound thin spaghetti 
  • 1 pound asparagus, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces 
  • 1 stick unsalted butter 
  • 2 basil sprigs, plus leaves for garnish 
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, plus more for serving 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1 pound jumbo lump crabmeat 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until almost al dente, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the asparagus  and cook until the pasta is al dente and the asparagus is crisp-tender, about 2 minutes longer. Reserve 1 cup of the cooking water, then drain well.  

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a very large skillet, melt the butter with the basil sprigs over moderate heat. Add the pasta and asparagus,  the 1/4 cup of cheese and 1/2 cup of the cooking water. Cook over moderate heat,  tossing, until the pasta is coated in a light sauce, 3 to 5 minutes; add more of the  cooking water if needed. Season the pasta  generously with salt and pepper. Gently  fold in the crab and cook until hot, 1 to 2 minutes. Discard the basil sprigs. Garnish  with basil leaves and serve, passing more cheese at the table.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up