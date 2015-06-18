Thin Grilled Lamb Chops with Lemon
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
April Bloomfield
July 2015

Chef April Bloomfield’s trick for juicy lamb chops is to pound them so thin they cook in a flash, which keeps them moist on the grill. Slideshow: Fast Lamb Chop Recipes

Ingredients

  • 12 lamb rib chops (2 1/4 pounds), frenched (have your butcher do this)
  • Salt
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

On a work surface, wrap each lamb chop in 3 layers of plastic. Using a meat mallet or small saucepan, pound each chop to a 1/2-inch thickness.

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan over high heat. Season the lamb chops all over with salt. Grill over high heat until nicely charred on the bottom, about 2 minutes. Flip the chops and cook until medium rare within, 1 to 2 minutes longer. Transfer to a platter and serve with lemon wedges.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this simple grilled lamb dish with a herb-inflected, red-berried Southern French red.

