Thickest Human Snot Curd

Trolls, Ogres, and other human-hunters used to stock up on snot during flu season in order to enjoy this glutinous curd all year round. Human snot was a popular treat so this would also be appreciated as a gift by friends or neighbors who didn’t own a snot extractor, or who lived in warmer climates where a lack of winter ills meant it was harder to procure. As snot became less readily available, Troll housewives developed this tasty alternative. From The Monster's Cookbook: Everyday Recipes for the Living, Dead and Undead by Hoxton Street Monster Supplies