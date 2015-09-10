Thick Chile Table Salsa

Chef Andrew Zimmern turns up the heat in this salsa recipe with four different types of chiles. Slideshow: More Andrew Zimmern Recipes
How to Make It
In a large bowl, cover the chiles with very hot water and let soak for 20 minutes, or until softened. Drain and discard the stems.
Meanwhile, in a large ovenproof skillet, toast the coriander and cumin seeds over moderately high heat for 10 seconds, just until fragrant. Transfer to a spice grinder and process until finely ground.
Return the skillet to the heat. Add the oil and heat until shimmering. Add the chiles and cook over moderately high heat until fragrant, about 10 seconds. Transfer the chiles and any oil to a blender along with the ground spices and cinnamon.
Preheat the broiler. Add the tomatoes to the same skillet and broil 6 inches from the heat for about 10 minutes, until softened and charred. Transfer to the blender. Let cool slightly.
Roast the peppers under the broiler for about 10 minutes, turning occasionally, until charred all over. Transfer the peppers to a bowl, cover tightly with plastic wrap and let steam for 15 minutes. Peel and seed the peppers, and transfer to the blender along with the garlic and lime juice. Blend until smooth. Season the salsa with salt.
