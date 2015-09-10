Thick Chile Table Salsa

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, cover the chiles with very hot water and let soak for 20 minutes, or until softened. Drain and discard the stems.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large ovenproof skillet, toast the coriander and cumin seeds over moderately high heat for 10 seconds, just until fragrant. Transfer to a spice grinder and process until finely ground.

Step 3 Return the skillet to the heat. Add the oil and heat until shimmering. Add the chiles and cook over moderately high heat until fragrant, about 10 seconds. Transfer the chiles and any oil to a blender along with the ground spices and cinnamon.

Step 4 Preheat the broiler. Add the tomatoes to the same skillet and broil 6 inches from the heat for about 10 minutes, until softened and charred. Transfer to the blender. Let cool slightly.