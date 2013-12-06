© Lucas Allen
“The Wizard is a spirit-only, stirred cocktail that celebrates one of my favorite liqueurs, yellow Chartreuse,” says mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim. He recommends a big, full-bodied potato vodka with a lot of character, such as Chopin. Slideshow: Vodka Cocktails
In a mixing glass, combine the vodka, vermouth, Chartreuse and bitters; fill with ice and stir well. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the lemon twist.
