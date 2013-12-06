The Wizard
“The Wizard is a spirit-only, stirred cocktail that celebrates one of my favorite liqueurs, yellow Chartreuse,” says mixologist Tony Abou-Ganim. He recommends a big, full-bodied potato vodka with a lot of character, such as Chopin. Slideshow: Vodka Cocktails

  • 2 ounces vodka, preferably potato
  • 1 ounce Italian bianco vermouth, such as Cinzano
  • 1/2 ounce yellow Chartreuse
  • 2 dashes of orange bitters
  • Ice
  • 1 lemon twist, for garnish

In a mixing glass, combine the vodka, vermouth, Chartreuse and bitters; fill with ice and stir well. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the lemon twist.

