The Thoroughbred

Bartenders have been infusing vodka for years; now they're joyfully infusing bourbon with everything from black cherries to bacon. Chris Beveridge from 12 Baltimore in Kansas City, Missouri, favors apples, cinnamon and vanilla.    More Bourbon Drinks  

  • 1 750-ml bottle Woodford Reserve bourbon
  • 3 medium Granny Smith apples—cored and quartered
  • 4 cinammon sticks
  • 2 whole vanilla beans

In a jar, combine one 750-milliliter bottle of Woodford Reserve bourbon with 3 cored and quartered medium Granny Smith apples, 4 cinnamon sticks and 2 whole vanilla beans. Refrigerate for 2 to 5 days, shaking the jar and tasting the infusion daily. Strain through a fine sieve into another jar. Serve the infused bourbon on the rocks, or shake with ice and strain into a chilled cocktail glass.

