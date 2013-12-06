The Santa Cruz Rum Daisy

Little Branch • New York City Santa Cruz rum is a historic name for the light rums of the Virgin Islands. A daisy is a classic type of drink that usually includes a spirit, lemon juice, soda and a sweetener such as Simple Syrup, curaçao or grenadine. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the rum, curaçao and lemon juice; shake well. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Squeeze the twist over the drink, rub it around the rim of the glass, then discard it.
