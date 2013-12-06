The Santa Cruz Rum Daisy
Little Branch • New York City Santa Cruz rum is a historic name for the light rums of the Virgin Islands. A daisy is a classic type of drink that usually includes a spirit, lemon juice, soda and a sweetener such as Simple Syrup, curaçao or grenadine. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

  • Ice
  • 2 ounces light rum
  • 3/4 ounce orange curaçao
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1 lemon twist

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the rum, curaçao and lemon juice; shake well. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Squeeze the twist over the drink, rub it around the rim of the glass, then discard it.

