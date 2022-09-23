The Oriole “Ham Sandoval”

Preheat broiler to high with oven rack in middle position. Split baguette in half, and shingle bottom half with raclette cheese. Place baguette halves on a baking sheet, and broil until cheese is melted, 2 to 4 minutes.

Stir together mustard and mayonnaise in a small bowl; smear evenly over top half of toasted baguette. Line bottom half of baguette with shaved mortadella. Top with shaved country ham.