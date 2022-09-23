Recipes Sandwiches + Wraps Cold Cuts + Meat Sandwiches Ham Sandwiches The Oriole "Ham Sandoval" Be the first to rate & review! Nutty raclette cheese melted on toasted baguette gets piled high with rich country ham and silky mortadella studded with cinnamon and black pepper in this exquisite ham sandwich from 2017 F&W Best New Chef Noah Sandoval of Oriole in Chicago. Tangy walnut mustard aïoli, peppery arugula, and poppy-citrus dressing cut through the richness and add fresh flavor to every bite. "When I first started out as a cook in Richmond, Virginia, I'd always pack a ham sandwich in my backpack to eat after my shift, and that taste memory has stayed with me all these years," Sandoval says. "Now, when I go out for a late-night cocktail, I want something simple to eat with it — like a ham sandwich. This is why we've put this Ham Sandoval on our bar menu at Oriole. The secret to our Ham Sandoval at Oriole isn't technique; our secret is sourcing. Not only can you replicate this sandwich at home, you can make the exact sandwich. Every component of this sandwich is something you can buy commercially. Basically, putting this sandwich together is all about the treasure hunt." Use the best ingredients available in your area (Sandoval's recommendations are below in the recipe), starting with the freshest baguette you can find from a local baker. By Noah Sandoval Published on September 23, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photo by Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Margaret Monroe Dickey / Prop Styling by Lydia Pursell Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 1 Ingredients 1 (6-ounce) demi baguette 2 ounces thinly sliced Roelli Cheese Haus raclette cheese 3 tablespoons Sur Les Quais Moutarde aux Noix (mustard with walnut) 1 tablespoon Hellmann's mayonnaise 3 ounces Smoking Goose mortadella, thinly shaved 4 ounces Edwards Virginia Smokehouse country ham, thinly shaved 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon) 1 tablespoon Agrumato Lemon Extra-Virgin Olive Oil & Lemon 1 teaspoon poppy seeds ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt 1 ½ cups arugula (about 3/4 ounce) Directions Preheat broiler to high with oven rack in middle position. Split baguette in half, and shingle bottom half with raclette cheese. Place baguette halves on a baking sheet, and broil until cheese is melted, 2 to 4 minutes. Stir together mustard and mayonnaise in a small bowl; smear evenly over top half of toasted baguette. Line bottom half of baguette with shaved mortadella. Top with shaved country ham. Whisk together lemon juice and oil in a medium bowl. Whisk in poppy seeds and salt. Add arugula, and toss to coat well. Top country ham with dressed arugula, and crown with top half of baguette. Slice in half diagonally, and serve immediately. Note Edwards country ham is available online at edwardsvaham.com. Mortadella is available online at smokinggoose.com. Walnut mustard is available from rareteacellar.com. Suggested Pairing Juicy, berry-rich Rhône-style blend: Bonny Doon Le Cigare Volant Rate it Print