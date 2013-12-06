The Marquis
Serves : Makes 1 drink
Gary & Mardee Haidin Regan
December 1996

Gary and Mardee Haidin Regan don't recommend that you use your most expensive bourbons for cocktails, but they do believe that you need good bourbon to make good cocktails, such as this favorite of theirs. (Expect to pay more than $20 for a bottle with a name you recognize.) Classic Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces bourbon
  • 1 ounce Lillet rouge
  • 1/2 ounce Grand Marnier
  • 1 thin orange slice

How to Make It

Step

Fill a cocktail shaker two-thirds full of ice cubes. Add the bourbon, Lillet rouge and Grand Marnier and stir until well mixed and chilled. Fill a double old-fashioned glass with ice cubes. Strain the drink over the ice and garnish with the orange slice. Serve at once.

