Genever is a Dutch spirit typically made from a mixture of malted barley, wheat, corn and rye that's flavored with juniper and often aged in oak casks. Philip Duff describes it as being "close to good whiskey." Glassware Guide More Cocktails for the Rocks Glass
How to Make It
Step
Fill a pint glass with ice. Add the genever and elderflower liqueur and stir well. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Pinch the lemon twist over the drink, rub it around the rim of the glass, then drop it into the drink.
