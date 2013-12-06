The Jacob
Philip Duff

Genever is a Dutch spirit typically made from a mixture of malted barley, wheat, corn and rye that's flavored with juniper and often aged in oak casks. Philip Duff describes it as being "close to good whiskey." Glassware Guide  More Cocktails for the Rocks Glass

Ingredients

How to Make It

Step

Fill a pint glass with ice. Add the genever and elderflower liqueur and stir well. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Pinch the lemon twist over the drink, rub it around the rim of the glass, then drop it into the drink.

