The Hazlewood
Yield
Serves : makes 1 drink
Hazlewood • Seattle Ex-Soundgarden bassist Ben Shepherd and Droo Church bassist-bartender Drew Church named their turn-of-the-century-style lounge after Lee Hazlewood, a 1960s and '70s singer, songwriter and record producer. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 3 ounces Irish whiskey
  • 1/2 ounce Amaretto
  • 2 ounces chilled strong peppermint tea
  • 1 lemon twist

How to Make It

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the whiskey, Amaretto and peppermint tea and shake well. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with the lemon twist.

