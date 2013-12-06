The Hazlewood

Hazlewood • Seattle Ex-Soundgarden bassist Ben Shepherd and Droo Church bassist-bartender Drew Church named their turn-of-the-century-style lounge after Lee Hazlewood, a 1960s and '70s singer, songwriter and record producer. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the whiskey, Amaretto and peppermint tea and shake well. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with the lemon twist.
