The Coney Island Strongman

Some mixologists have decided they need a break from esoteric spirits and science-lab techniques; instead, they're finding inspiration in the kinds of lowbrow ingredients sold at the local 7-Eleven. At Boston's Coppa, co-owner Courtney Bissonnette combines green and yellow chartreuse with Miller High Life to make her supersize Coney Island Strongman. "We serve it in a large beer stein with a big, muscular arm as the handle. It's ridiculous, but people love it," she says. Beer Pairings
How to Make It
Step
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the yellow and green Chartreuse and the lemon juice. Shake well and strain into a tall glass. Top with the beer and serve.
