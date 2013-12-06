The Coney Island Strongman
Courtney Bissonnette
January 2011

Some mixologists have decided they need a break from esoteric spirits and science-lab techniques; instead, they're finding inspiration in the kinds of lowbrow ingredients sold at the local 7-Eleven. At Boston's Coppa, co-owner Courtney Bissonnette combines green and yellow chartreuse with Miller High Life to make her supersize Coney Island Strongman. "We serve it in a large beer stein with a big, muscular arm as the handle. It's ridiculous, but people love it," she says.    Beer Pairings  

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 7 ounces lager, such as Miller High Life
  • 1 ounce green Chartreuse
  • 1 ounce yellow Chartreuse

How to Make It

Step

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the yellow and green Chartreuse and the lemon juice. Shake well and strain into a tall glass. Top with the beer and serve.

