The Bloody Macallan (Scotch with Tomatoes)
Gary Haidin Regan and Mardee Haidin Regan
August 1996

Purists will insist that the subtleties of a fine single malt Scotch are lost in a mixed drink, but Gary and Mardee Haidin Regan are convinced that this cocktail is superior in every way. You may want to experiment with other single malts when you make this drink—Highland Park, Laphroaig and the Glenlivet 18 year old all work well. But they are enamored of The Macallan in this particular cocktail; it's rich, smooth and strangely exotic.  Cocktail Party Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces 12- or 18-year-old The Macallan single malt Scotch
  • 5 ounces tomato juice or vegetable juice cocktail
  • 1 thin slice of cucumber
  • 1 ruffle of pink pickled ginger

How to Make It

Step

Pour the Scotch and tomato juice into an ice-filled highball glass; float the cucumber slice on top. Thread the ginger on a cocktail pick and suspend it across the top of the glass

