The Bloody Macallan (Scotch with Tomatoes)

Purists will insist that the subtleties of a fine single malt Scotch are lost in a mixed drink, but Gary and Mardee Haidin Regan are convinced that this cocktail is superior in every way. You may want to experiment with other single malts when you make this drink—Highland Park, Laphroaig and the Glenlivet 18 year old all work well. But they are enamored of The Macallan in this particular cocktail; it's rich, smooth and strangely exotic. Cocktail Party Recipes